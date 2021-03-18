Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JW9G0

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 18.03.2021, 16-56 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 108.18) and initial margins (up to 12.5 %) for the security RU000A0JW9G0 were changed. New values are available here
Date 18/03/2021
