Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JW6P7

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 20.01.2021, 16-34 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 135.29) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security RU000A0JW6P7 were changed. New values are available here
Date 20/01/2021
