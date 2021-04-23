Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JW6P7

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 23.04.2021, 11-38 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 122.74) and initial margins (up to 12.5 %) for the security RU000A0JW6P7 were changed. New values are available here
Date 23/04/2021
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 23.04.2021, 11-38 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 122.74) and initial margins (up to 12.5 %) for the security RU000A0JW6P7 were changed. New values are available here