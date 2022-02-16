 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JW5H6

Date 16/02/2022

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 16.02.2022, 10-23 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 112.79) and initial margins (up to 17.5 %) for the security RU000A0JW5H6 were changed.

New values are available here