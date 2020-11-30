As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 30.11.2020, 10-20 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 84.18) and initial margins (up to 22.5 %) for the security RU000A0JVNB2 were changed. New values are available here
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JVNB2
Date 30/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 30.11.2020, 10-20 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 84.18) and initial margins (up to 22.5 %) for the security RU000A0JVNB2 were changed. New values are available here