Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JVD25

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 02.02.2021, 14-00 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 116.19) and initial margins (up to 18.75 %) for the security RU000A0JVD25 were changed. New values are available here
Date 02/02/2021
