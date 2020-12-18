Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JV8D0

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 18.12.2020, 17-53 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 109.95) and initial margins (up to 16.25 %) for the security RU000A0JV8D0 were changed. New values are available here
