Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JUG98

Date 14/04/2021

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 14.04.2021, 10-11 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 65.94) and initial margins (up to 11.25 %) for the security RU000A0JUG98 were changed. New values are available here