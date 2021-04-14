Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JUG98

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 14.04.2021, 10-11 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 65.94) and initial margins (up to 11.25 %) for the security RU000A0JUG98 were changed. New values are available here
Date 14/04/2021
