Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JUG98

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 25.12.2020, 12-22 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 66.99) and initial margins (up to 11.25 %) for the security RU000A0JUG98 were changed. New values are available here
Date 25/12/2020
