Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JUG98
Date 27/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 27.11.2020, 12-18 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 66.99) and initial margins (up to 11.25 %) for the security RU000A0JUG98 were changed. New values are available here