As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 26.11.2020, 15-57 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 108.92) and initial margins (up to 13.75 %) for the security RU000A0JU1Q8 were changed. New values are available here
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JU1Q8
Date 26/11/2020
