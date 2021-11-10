Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JU1Q8

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 10.11.2021, 18-03 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 104.07) and initial margins (up to 13.75 %) for the security RU000A0JU1Q8 were changed. New values are available here
Date 10/11/2021
