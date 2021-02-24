Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JU1Q8

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 24.02.2021, 17-50 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 106.81) and initial margins (up to 13.75 %) for the security RU000A0JU1Q8 were changed. New values are available here
