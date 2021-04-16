 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JT7M7

Date 16/04/2021

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 16.04.2021, 11-29 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 104.87) and initial margins (up to 12.5 %) for the security RU000A0JT7M7 were changed. New values are available here