Moscow Exchange Risk Parameters Change For The Security PYPL-RM

Date 05/11/2020


As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 05.11.2020, 21-13 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 16627) and initial margins (up to 25 %) for the security PYPL-RM were changed. New values are available here