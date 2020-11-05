As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 05.11.2020, 21-13 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 16627) and initial margins (up to 25 %) for the security PYPL-RM were changed. New values are available here
Moscow Exchange Risk Parameters Change For The Security PYPL-RM
Date 05/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 05.11.2020, 21-13 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 16627) and initial margins (up to 25 %) for the security PYPL-RM were changed. New values are available here