As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 09.11.2020, 14-55 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 3074) and initial margins (up to 15 %) for the security PFE-RM were changed. New values are available here
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security PFE-RM
Date 09/11/2020
