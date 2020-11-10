As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 10.11.2020, 13-42 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 3400) and initial margins (up to 21 %) for the security PFE-RM were changed. New values are available here
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security PFE-RM - Update 1
Date 10/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 10.11.2020, 13-42 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 3400) and initial margins (up to 21 %) for the security PFE-RM were changed. New values are available here