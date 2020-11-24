 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security OZON

Date 24/11/2020


As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 24.11.2020, 21-33 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 3 671 rub.) and initial margins for the security OZON were changed. New values are available here