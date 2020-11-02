As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 02.11.2020, 20-55 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 2890) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security XOM-RM were changed. New values are available here
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security NEM-RM
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 02.11.2020, 20-55 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 2890) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security XOM-RM were changed. New values are available here