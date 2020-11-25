 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security HPQ-RM

Date 25/11/2020


As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 25.11.2020, 17-37 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 1850) and initial margins (up to 22.5 %) for the security HPQ-RM were changed. New values are available here