Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security HPQ-RM
Date 25/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 25.11.2020, 17-37 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 1850) and initial margins (up to 22.5 %) for the security HPQ-RM were changed. New values are available here