Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security EA-RM
Date 06/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 06.11.2020, 17-35 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 8602) and initial margins (up to 20 %) for the security EA-RM were changed. New values are available here