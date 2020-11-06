 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security EA-RM

Date 06/11/2020


As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 06.11.2020, 17-35 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 8602) and initial margins (up to 20 %) for the security EA-RM were changed. New values are available here