Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security DIS-RM

Date 09/11/2020


As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 09.11.2020, 23-09 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 11476) and initial margins (up to 24.5 %) for the security DIS-RM were changed. New values are available here