As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 02.12.2020, 17-36 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 15897) and initial margins (up to 20 %) for the security CRM-RM were changed. New values are available here
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security CRM-RM
Date 02/12/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 02.12.2020, 17-36 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 15897) and initial margins (up to 20 %) for the security CRM-RM were changed. New values are available here