Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security BIIB-RM
Date 10/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 10.11.2020, 10-51 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 19561) and initial margins (up to 21.25 %) for the security BIIB-RM were changed. New values are available here