Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security BABA-RM
Date 06/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 06.11.2020, 22-15 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 24267) and initial margins (up to 18.75 %) for the security BABA-RM were changed. New values are available here