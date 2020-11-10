As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 10.11.2020, 18-38 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 26301) and initial margins (up to 20 %) for the security AVGO-RM were changed. New values are available here
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security AVGO-RM
Date 10/11/2020
