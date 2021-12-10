Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Securities ORCL-RM, PAYX-RM And AVGO-RM - Risk Parameters Change On Securities market

Please follow the links below to access the information:
Risk parameters change for the security ORCL-RM
Risk parameters change for the security PAYX-RM
Risk parameters change for the security AVGO-RM
Risk parameters change on Securities market
Date 10/12/2021
Please follow the links below to access the information:
Risk parameters change for the security ORCL-RM
Risk parameters change for the security PAYX-RM
Risk parameters change for the security AVGO-RM
Risk parameters change on Securities market