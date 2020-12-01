 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Securities

Date 01/12/2020

The following risk parameters will be changed:


Market Risk Rate of the first, second and third level – S_1(2,3)_min

TickerMinimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_1_min)		Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_2_min)		Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_3_min)		New value effective for
Current valueNew valueCurrent valueNew valueCurrent valueNew value
CHMF 17% 20% 23% 26% 36% 39% 04.12.2020 - 08.12.2020

IR risk (downward scenario) - SECΔ_1 (Y0/Y1)

TickerCurrent valueNew valueNew value effective for
CHMF 35% 77% 04.12.2020 - 08.12.2020
FDX-RM 35% 77% 10.12.2020 - 14.12.2020
HPQ-RM 35% 77% 07.12.2020 - 09.12.2020
MVID 35% 77% 02.12.2020 - 04.12.2020
NEM-RM 35% 77% 09.12.2020 - 11.12.2020
WMT-RM 35% 77% 09.12.2020 - 11.12.2020

 

TickerRcl_maxRch_maxNew value effective for
FDX-RM 0.2 0.2 07.12.2020 - 14.12.2020
HPQ-RM 0.2 0.2 02.12.2020 - 09.12.2020
NEM-RM 0.2 0.2 04.12.2020 - 11.12.2020
WMT-RM 0.2 0.2 04.12.2020 - 11.12.2020

 

 