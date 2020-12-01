Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Securities

The following risk parameters will be changed:
Market Risk Rate of the first, second and third level – S_1(2,3)_min
|Market Risk Rate of the first, second and third level – S_1(2,3)_min
|Ticker
|Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_1_min)
|Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_2_min)
|Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_3_min)
|New value effective for
|Current value
|New value
|Current value
|New value
|Current value
|New value
|CHMF
|17%
|20%
|23%
|26%
|36%
|39%
|04.12.2020 - 08.12.2020
IR risk (downward scenario) - SECΔ_1 (Y0/Y1)
|Ticker
|Current value
|New value
|New value effective for
|CHMF
|35%
|77%
|04.12.2020 - 08.12.2020
|FDX-RM
|35%
|77%
|10.12.2020 - 14.12.2020
|HPQ-RM
|35%
|77%
|07.12.2020 - 09.12.2020
|MVID
|35%
|77%
|02.12.2020 - 04.12.2020
|NEM-RM
|35%
|77%
|09.12.2020 - 11.12.2020
|WMT-RM
|35%
|77%
|09.12.2020 - 11.12.2020
|Ticker
|Rcl_max
|Rch_max
|New value effective for
|FDX-RM
|0.2
|0.2
|07.12.2020 - 14.12.2020
|HPQ-RM
|0.2
|0.2
|02.12.2020 - 09.12.2020
|NEM-RM
|0.2
|0.2
|04.12.2020 - 11.12.2020
|WMT-RM
|0.2
|0.2
|04.12.2020 - 11.12.2020