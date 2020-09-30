Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Securities

The following risk parameters will be changed:
Market Risk Rate of the first, second and third level – S_1(2,3)_min
|Ticker
|Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_1_min)
|Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_2_min)
|Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_3_min)
|New value effective for
|Current value
|New value
|Current value
|New value
|Current value
|New value
|T-RM
|12%
|50%
|19%
|57%
|27%
|65%
|01.10.2020 - 12.10.2020
IR risk (downward scenario) - SECΔ_1 (Y0/Y1)
|Ticker
|Current value
|New value
|New value effective for
|T-RM
|35%
|77%
|01.10.2020 - 12.10.2020
|Ticker
|x_pr
|New value effective for
|T-RM
|1.00
|01.10.2020 - 12.10.2020
|Ticker
|Rcl_max
|Rch_max
|New value effective for
|T-RM
|0.4
|0.1
|01.10.2020 - 12.10.2020