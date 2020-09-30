 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Securities

Date 30/09/2020

The following risk parameters will be changed:

Market Risk Rate of the first, second and third level – S_1(2,3)_min

TickerMinimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_1_min)		Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_2_min)		Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_3_min)		New value effective for
Current value New value Current value New value Current value New value
T-RM 12% 50% 19% 57% 27% 65% 01.10.2020 - 12.10.2020

 IR risk (downward scenario) - SECΔ_1 (Y0/Y1)

TickerCurrent valueNew valueNew value effective for
T-RM 35% 77% 01.10.2020 - 12.10.2020

 

Tickerx_prNew value effective for
T-RM 1.00 01.10.2020 - 12.10.2020

 

TickerRcl_maxRch_maxNew value effective for
T-RM 0.4 0.1 01.10.2020 - 12.10.2020

 