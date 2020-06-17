Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on June 22, 2020:
|Ticker
|Maximum allowed number of securities per Clearing
Member, units
|Previous value
|New value
|Change
|ALRS
|470 000
|470 000
|0
|CHMF
|31 000
|31 000
|0
|FEES
|44 000 000
|44 000 000
|0
|GAZP
|1 600 000
|1 600 000
|0
|GMKN
|6 500
|6 500
|0
|HYDR
|14 000 000
|14 000 000
|0
|LKOH
|34 000
|34 000
|0
|MTSS
|94 000
|94 000
|0
|ROSN
|180 000
|180 000
|0
|SBER
|1 300 000
|1 300 000
|0
|SBERP
|140 000
|140 000
|0
|SNGS
|1 600 000
|1 600 000
|0
|TATN
|69 000
|69 000
|0
|TRNFP
|60
|96
|36
|VTBR
|630 000 000
|630 000 000
|0