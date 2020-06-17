 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

Date 17/06/2020

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on June 22, 2020:

TickerMaximum allowed number of securities per Clearing
Member, units
Previous valueNew valueChange
ALRS 470 000 470 000 0
CHMF 31 000 31 000 0
FEES 44 000 000 44 000 000 0
GAZP 1 600 000 1 600 000 0
GMKN 6 500 6 500 0
HYDR 14 000 000 14 000 000 0
LKOH 34 000 34 000 0
MTSS 94 000 94 000 0
ROSN 180 000 180 000 0
SBER 1 300 000 1 300 000 0
SBERP 140 000 140 000 0
SNGS 1 600 000 1 600 000 0
TATN 69 000 69 000 0
TRNFP 60 96 36
VTBR 630 000 000 630 000 000 0

 