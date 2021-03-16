Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on March 22, 2021:
|Ticker
|Maximum allowed number of securities per Clearing
Member, units
|Previous value
|New value
|Change
|ALRS
|470,000
|470,000
|0
|CHMF
|31,000
|31,000
|0
|FEES
|44,000,000
|44,000,000
|0
|GAZP
|1,600,000
|1,600,000
|0
|GMKN
|9,300
|9,300
|0
|HYDR
|17,000,000
|17,000,000
|0
|LKOH
|40,000
|40,000
|0
|MTSS
|120,000
|120,000
|0
|ROSN
|180,000
|220,000
|40,000
|SBER
|2,200,000
|2,200,000
|0
|SBERP
|210,000
|210,000
|0
|SNGS
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|0
|TATN
|150,000
|150,000
|0
|TRNFP
|86
|64
|-22
|VTBR
|740,000,000
|740,000,000
|0