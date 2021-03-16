 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

Date 16/03/2021

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on March 22, 2021:


TickerMaximum allowed number of securities per Clearing
Member, units
Previous valueNew valueChange
ALRS 470,000 470,000 0
CHMF 31,000 31,000 0
FEES 44,000,000 44,000,000 0
GAZP 1,600,000 1,600,000 0
GMKN 9,300 9,300 0
HYDR 17,000,000 17,000,000 0
LKOH 40,000 40,000 0
MTSS 120,000 120,000 0
ROSN 180,000 220,000 40,000
SBER 2,200,000 2,200,000 0
SBERP 210,000 210,000 0
SNGS 1,000,000 1,000,000 0
TATN 150,000 150,000 0
TRNFP 86 64 -22
VTBR 740,000,000 740,000,000 0

 