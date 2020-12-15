Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on December 21, 2020:
|Ticker
|Maximum allowed number of securities per Clearing
Member, units
|Previous value
|New value
|Change
|ALRS
|470,000
|470,000
|0
|CHMF
|31,000
|31,000
|0
|FEES
|44,000,000
|44,000,000
|0
|GAZP
|1,600,000
|1,600,000
|0
|GMKN
|11,000
|9,300
|-1,700
|HYDR
|17,000,000
|17,000,000
|0
|LKOH
|49,000
|40,000
|-9,000
|MTSS
|150,000
|120,000
|-30,000
|ROSN
|240,000
|180,000
|-60,000
|SBER
|2,200,000
|2,200,000
|0
|SBERP
|210,000
|210,000
|0
|SNGS
|1,600,000
|1,000,000
|-600,000
|TATN
|150,000
|150,000
|0
|TRNFP
|120
|86
|-34
|VTBR
|740,000,000
|740,000,000
|0