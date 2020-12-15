 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

Date 15/12/2020

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on December 21, 2020:


TickerMaximum allowed number of securities per Clearing
Member, units
Previous valueNew valueChange
ALRS 470,000 470,000 0
CHMF 31,000 31,000 0
FEES 44,000,000 44,000,000 0
GAZP 1,600,000 1,600,000 0
GMKN 11,000 9,300 -1,700
HYDR 17,000,000 17,000,000 0
LKOH 49,000 40,000 -9,000
MTSS 150,000 120,000 -30,000
ROSN 240,000 180,000 -60,000
SBER 2,200,000 2,200,000 0
SBERP 210,000 210,000 0
SNGS 1,600,000 1,000,000 -600,000
TATN 150,000 150,000 0
TRNFP 120 86 -34
VTBR 740,000,000 740,000,000 0

 