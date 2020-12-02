 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: REPO Risk Parameters Change For The Security YNDX

Date 02/12/2020


As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 02.12.2020, 15-31 (MSK) the lower bound of the REPO rate for tenor Y0/Y1Dt (up to -41.29 %), penalty rate and IR Risk Rate (up to -6.63 rub) for the security YNDX were changed. New values are available here