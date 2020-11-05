 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: REPO Risk Parameters Change For The Security MAGN

Date 05/11/2020


As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 05.11.2020, 15-51 (MSK) the lower bound of the REPO rate for tenor Y0/Y1Dt (up to -82.56 %), penalty rate and IR Risk Rate (up to -0.0975 rub) for the security MAGN were changed. New values are available here