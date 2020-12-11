Moscow Exchange: Reduction Of Lot Size For Norilsk Nickel Futures Contract

Please note that from 19:00 MSK on 17 December 2020, the futures contract on Norilsk Nickel ordinary shares (ticker: GMKR (short code: GM)) will begin to be traded with a standard lot size of one share, instead of ten shares. The contract code will change to GMKN (short code: GK). The lot size has been reduced in response to requests from market participants.
To move positions from the GMKR-12.10 contract series to the next one, please use GMKN-3.21 contract with due regard to the difference in lot sizes (10:1). The transition of the Norisl Nickel share profile through the Unified Collateral Pool settlement codes will be limited from 19:00 MSK on 16 December 2020 to 19:00 MSK on 21 December 2020 pursuant to the direction by CCP NCC.
Moscow Exchange introduced the reduced lot size for the Norilsk Nickel futures contract on 25 August 2020. The contract series with settlement in March 2021 is available for trading.