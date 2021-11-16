 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Preliminary Parameters For The Start Of Trading In SBP Exchange Ordinary Shares

Date 16/11/2021

Moscow Exchange announces preliminary trading parameters that will apply to ordinary shares of Public Joint Stock Company SPB Exchange (registration number 1-01-55439-E dated 19 March 2009), if a decision to start trading in the security is made. From 15 November 2021, the share is admitted to the Moscow Exchange Level 3 List.


  • Ticker: SPBE
  • ISIN RU000A0JQ9P9

The security will be made available for trading in the main and after-hours trading sessions with settlement in RUB:

  • Central Order Book T+2 (TQBR): One lot = one ordinary share; the price tick is RUB 0.1.
  • Negotiated trades (PSEQ) / Negotiated trades with the CCP (PTEQ): One lot = one ordinary share; the price tick is RUB 0.1.

These shares are expected to be available to unqualified investors for unrestricted trading.

Please note that this information contains preliminary values.