Moscow Exchange: List Of Shares Which Will Be Admitted To After-Hours Trading Starting 22d Of June 2020

On 22d of June 2020 the following shares will be admitted to after-hours trading within the 1st stage of the project:
|#
|Instrument’s code
|Name
|1
|AFLT
|Aeroflot
|2
|ALRS
|ALROSA ao
|3
|CHMF
|Severstal - ao
|4
|FEES
|FSK EES
|5
|GAZP
|Gazprom
|6
|GMKN
|NorNickel GMK
|7
|HYDR
|RusGidro
|8
|IRAO
|Inter RAO ao
|9
|LKOH
|LUKOIL
|10
|MGNT
|Magnit
|11
|MOEX
|MoscowExchange
|12
|MTSS
|MTS
|13
|NLMK
|NLMK ao
|14
|NVTK
|NOVATEK
|15
|PLZL
|Polus
|16
|POLY
|Polymetal International plc
|17
|ROSN
|Rosneft
|18
|SBER
|Sberbank
|19
|SBERP
|Sberbank (pref)
|20
|SNGS
|Surgut
|21
|SNGSP
|Surgut-pref
|22
|TATN
|Tatneft-3
|23
|TATNP
|Tatneft (pref)
|24
|VTBR
|VTB
|25
|YNDX
|PLLC Yandex N.V.
Securities will be made available in stages:
1st stage: 25 shares from the MOEX Russia Index will be admitted.
2nd stage: other shares from the MOEX Russia Index.
ETFs and Russian-law ETFs available for trading in the main trading session are currently under consideration for admission to after-hours trading.
Bonds and other securities admitted for trading in the main trading session will not be admitted.
A security admitted to after-hours trading will be ticked "yes" in box Admission to After-Hours Trading in its card.
For more details on the after-hours trading session, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.
The launch of after-hours trading on the Equity Market is scheduled to 22 June. The evening boards will include T+2 central order book, negotiated trades with the CCP and odd lots. Repo trading will not be available. After-hours trading will expand access to the Russian financial market for all groups of investors and open up new trading strategy opportunities including hedging and arbitrage between the Derivatives and FX Markets and hedging and arbitrage with international platforms.