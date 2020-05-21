 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: List Of Shares Which Will Be Admitted To After-Hours Trading Starting 22d Of June 2020

Date 21/05/2020

On 22d of June 2020 the following shares will be admitted to after-hours trading within the 1st stage of the project:

#Instrument’s codeName
1 AFLT Aeroflot
2 ALRS ALROSA ao
3 CHMF Severstal - ao
4 FEES FSK EES
5 GAZP Gazprom
6 GMKN NorNickel GMK
7 HYDR RusGidro
8 IRAO Inter RAO ao
9 LKOH LUKOIL
10 MGNT Magnit
11 MOEX MoscowExchange
12 MTSS MTS
13 NLMK NLMK ao
14 NVTK NOVATEK
15 PLZL Polus
16 POLY Polymetal International plc
17 ROSN Rosneft
18 SBER Sberbank
19 SBERP Sberbank (pref)
20 SNGS Surgut
21 SNGSP Surgut-pref
22 TATN Tatneft-3
23 TATNP Tatneft (pref)
24 VTBR VTB
25 YNDX PLLC Yandex N.V.

Securities will be made available in stages:

1st stage: 25 shares from the MOEX Russia Index will be admitted.
2nd stage: other shares from the MOEX Russia Index.

ETFs and Russian-law ETFs available for trading in the main trading session are currently under consideration for admission to after-hours trading.

Bonds and other securities admitted for trading in the main trading session will not be admitted.

A security admitted to after-hours trading will be ticked "yes" in box Admission to After-Hours Trading in its card.

For more details on the after-hours trading session, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.
The launch of after-hours trading on the Equity Market is scheduled to 22 June. The evening boards will include T+2 central order book, negotiated trades with the CCP and odd lots. Repo trading will not be available. After-hours trading will expand access to the Russian financial market for all groups of investors and open up new trading strategy opportunities including hedging and arbitrage between the Derivatives and FX Markets and hedging and arbitrage with international platforms.