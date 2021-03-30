Moscow Exchange Launches Trading In New Equity Futures And Options

On 1 April 2021, the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market will start trading in a deliverable Ozon futures contract. A cash-settled mini futures contract on Transneft preferred shares (the contract is quoted at 0.1 of the share price) will also begin trading, which will make derivatives on the company's securities available to a wide range of investors.
In addition, MOEX will add options on futures on securities of Sistema, Inter RAO UES, Polymetal, Tinkoff, X5 Retail Group, Mail.ru Group and Ozon.
The new instruments will expand the range of trading strategies available to retail and institutional investors on MOEX’s markets.
Futures series with settlement in June and September 2021 will be made available for trading.
Parameters of the new futures contracts are as follows:
- Ozon DRs: the contract lot is ten depositary receipts, the underlying asset code is OZON and the contract short code is OZ;
- Transneft shares (0.1 of the Transneft share price): the contract lot is one estimated unit, the underlying asset code is TRNS, and the contract short code is TS.
Options on the futures contracts will expire on the third Thursday of March, June, September and December of the relevant year.
Specifications for the new instruments are available on the Moscow Exchange website.
The Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market is a leading derivatives trading venue that combines an advanced infrastructure, reliability and guarantees, and state-of-the-art futures and options trading technology. The market currently offers 78 futures contracts and 39 options on futures. Underlying assets include equity indices, shares, currency pairs, precious and industrial metals, oil, gas and other commodities, as well as interest rates.