Moscow Exchange: Indicative Parameters For Trading In UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC GDRs

Following the decision to include GDRs of UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC (ISIN US91085A2033, ISIN US91085A1043) in MOEX’s Level 1 List, MOEX announces indicative parameters for their trading in T+ main trading board (TQBR) which will be in effect if an appropriate decision is made (securities are expected to trade from 15 July 2021):
1. GDRs for ordinary shares of MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC, under Regulation S UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC
- Ticker: GEMC
- ISIN: US91085A2033
- Main Board Т+ (TQBR), 1 lot = 1 GDR
- Tick size: RUB 0.01
2. GDRs for ordinary shares of MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC ordinary shares, under Rule 144A UNITED MEDICAL GROUP CY PLC
- Ticker: EM44
- ISIN US91085A1043
- Main Board Т+ (TQBR), 1 lot = 1 GDR
- Tick size: RUB 0.01
Please note that the above parameters are indicative.