Moscow Exchange: Calculation Of The MOEX Russia Index In After-Hours Trading On The Equity Market
Date 19/06/2020
On June 22, 2020 MOEX is going to launch the calculation of MOEX Russia Index during the additional trading session in accordance with the Methodology of the Moscow Exchange Equity Indices Calculation. In respect of this index the сode "IMOEX2" will be used.