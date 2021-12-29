Moscow Exchange: Calculation Of Stress Collateral Requirement During New Year/Christmas Public Holidays

CCP NCC is changing standard period of stress collateral requirement calculation and sets the following schedule:
- Stress collateral will not be calculated on December 28, 2021 and on January 4, 2022.
- Stress collateral will be calculated on December 30, 2021 according to the following schedule:
|Calculation Date
|Period of Calculation
|Fulfillment of Margin Call
|30.12.2021
|22.12.2021 – 29.12.2021
|10.01.2022
- Standard schedule will be in force starting from January 11, 2022 according to Methodology for Calculation of Stress Collateral.