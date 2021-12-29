 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Calculation Of Stress Collateral Requirement During New Year/Christmas Public Holidays

Date 29/12/2021

CCP NCC is changing standard period of stress collateral requirement calculation and sets the following schedule:

  • Stress collateral will not be calculated on December 28, 2021 and on January 4, 2022.
  • Stress collateral will be calculated on December 30, 2021 according to the following schedule:
Calculation DatePeriod of CalculationFulfillment of Margin Call
30.12.2021 22.12.2021 – 29.12.2021 10.01.2022