Moscow Exchange Announces AGM Results

On 31 May 2024, Moscow Exchange (MOEX) re-held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) with absentee voting.

Shareholders approved the Company's 2023 Annual Report and distribution of profit for FY 2023, including a dividend.

As recommended by the Supervisory Board, shareholders voted to pay a dividend of RUB 39. bln, or RUB 17.35 per share, for 2023.

Dividends will be paid no later than 19 July 2024. The dividend record date is 14 June 2024.

Shareholders voted to appoint twelve directors to the Board, six of whom are independent.

TSATR – Audit Services LLC was appointed as the auditor to audit Moscow Exchange’s financial and business activities for 2024.

Moscow Exchange counts more than 512,000 individuals and in excess of 1,500 legal entities as its shareholders. The company's free float stands at 64%.



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n69877