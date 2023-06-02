Moscow Exchange Announces AGM Results

On 2 June 2023, Moscow Exchange (MOEX) re-held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) with absentee voting.

Shareholders approved the Company's Annual Report for 2022 and dividend distribution.

As recommended by the Supervisory Board, shareholders voted to pay a dividend of RUB 11.02 bn, or RUB 4.84 per share, for 2022. That represents 30% of the company’s IFRS net profit for 2022.

Dividends will be paid no later than 21 July 2023. The dividend record date is 16 June 2023.

Shareholders voted to appoint nine directors to the Board, four of whom are independent.

Shareholders also decided to increase the number of members of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board to 12. The new members of the Board will be elected by the General Meeting of Shareholders after the AGM in 2023.

TSATR – Audit Services LLC was appointed as the auditor to audit Moscow Exchange’s financial and business activities for 2023.

Moscow Exchange counts more than 496,000 individuals and in excess of 1,500 legal entities as its shareholders. The company's free float stands at 64%.