Moscow Exchange And Tinkoff Sign Cooperation Agreement

Moscow Exchange and Tinkoff signed a cooperation agreement at the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021).
The official ceremony was attended by Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, and Stanislav Bliznyuk, Chairman of the Management Board of Tinkoff.
Under the agreement, Moscow Exchange and Tinkoff will cooperate on projects to promote financial and investment literacy and to increase the transparency of investment products available to all categories of market participants. MOEX and Tinkoff plan to create and promote new investment products and to hold joint public events aimed at expanding the number of investors and increasing trust in the Russian financial market.
Another area of cooperation will be the development of investment vehicles for SMEs, including at the pre-IPO stage.
Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, said:
"The number of retail investors in Russia is increasing rapidly, with more than 12 million people having already opened brokerage accounts on MOEX, and banking infrastructure is one of the main channels for people to enter the financial market. As a leading operator of Russian exchange infrastructure, we understand the importance of interaction with banks, which are rapidly developing their technologies and services for investors. I am confident that together we will create new solutions that will give people a positive experience of operating on the Exchange and support further growth in the number of successful long-term investors.’’
Stanislav Bliznyuk, Chairman of the Management Board of Tinkoff Bank:
"Tinkoff ranks first in terms of the number of both registered and active clients on Moscow Exchange. Since launching our Tinkoff Investments service, we have sought to ensure that people earn by developing their financial literacy. We have launched a number of educational programmes and in-app services aimed at developing investment knowledge. More than 1.2 million people have completed the investment tutorial we developed since we launched it. Tinkoff Investments continues to develop its informational and educational services within the mobile app and on the website. We are doing a lot to make our clients feel as confident as possible in the world of investing, and the partnership with MOEX is an important step for us that will significantly strengthen this area."
Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia’s main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services. Moscow Exchange held the initial public offering of its shares on 15 February 2013 (ticker MOEX).
The Tinkoff Ecosystem
Tinkoff is an online financial ecosystem that was created to satisfy customer needs.
The Tinkoff ecosystem provides a full range of financial services for individuals and businesses. Tinkoff is particularly focused on development of lifestyle banking: the ecosystem enables clients to analyse and plan personal spending, invest their savings, receive bonuses as part of loyalty programmes, book travel, buy cinema tickets, make restaurant reservations and much more.
All Tinkoff services are available through mobile apps and the Tinkoff.ru website.
Tinkoff has no branches: its own network of representatives enables the company's products to be delivered to any region of the country in the shortest possible time, and customers are served through online channels and a call centre. Tinkoff is implementing the AI Banking strategy, which enables Tinkoff to use artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in all of its communications. Voice assistant Oleg handles more than 40% of customer enquiries in chats without any bank employee involvement, while in the contact centre it resolves a customer issue in an average of 40 seconds.
All products and most of Tinkoff's internal IT systems are developed in-house. 70% of employees at the headquarters are IT specialists.
The core of the ecosystem is Tinkoff Bank, founded in 2006, which is the largest independent online bank in the world, serving over 14 million clients. Tinkoff became the third largest bank in the country in terms of the number of active clients.
The bank has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as "World's Best Online Retail Bank" (2018, 2020), "Best Online Retail Bank in Russia" (2015, 2016, 2018-2020), "Best Online Retail Bank in Central and Eastern Europe" (2019, 2020); and by The Banker magazine as "Bank of the Year in Russia" (2013, 2017) and "Best Online Bank in Russia" (2020). In 2020, Tinkoff was named one of the top 3 best employers in Russia by Forbes magazine.
The bank's parent company TCS Group Holding PLC has listing on London Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange. TCS Group Holding PLC's IFRS net profit for 1Q2021 was RUB 14.2 billion, with a return on equity of 43.7%.