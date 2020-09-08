Montréal Exchange Request For Proposal: Market Making Of The Two-Year Government Of Canada Bond Futures (CGZ)

Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the “Bourse”) is issuing a Request for Proposal (“RFP”) for the market making of the Two-Year Government of Canada Bond Futures (CGZ). This RFP is intended for approved participants and foreign approved participants, as well as their eligible clients, interested in submitting proposals outlining their abilities and commitment towards market making activities for the designated contracts. The market making requirements and the conditions of the program are indicated in the attached RFP.
