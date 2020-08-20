Moneyhub Strengthens Advisory Board With Appointment Of Veteran Business Leader And Financial Services Expert, R. Todd Ruppert

Market-leading Open Finance data and intelligence platform Moneyhub has further strengthened its advisory board with the appointment of R. Todd Ruppert. Bringing over 40 years of experience in financial services and disruptive technologies industries, Todd will further accelerate Moneyhub’s growth trajectory to deliver its vision to improve the lifetime financial wellness for people, their communities and their businesses.
Todd is a venture partner at Greenspring Associates, a US-based venture capital firm with over $10 billion under management. He is also an advisor to Antler, a global technology company builder, Motive Partners, an investment firm focused on technology businesses in the financial services sector, Fin Venture Capital, a venture firm focused on the intersection of financial services and technology, and SenaHill Partners, a FinTech merchant bank, among others.
He retired from T. Rowe Price, the global asset management firm with over $1.0 trillion under management, where he was CEO and president of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services, co-president, T. Rowe Price International, and a member of the operating steering committee of the T. Rowe Price Group.
The now six-strong advisory board provides deep experience across the many sectors Moneyhub is transforming and includes pensions professional Margaret Snowdon OBE, entrepreneur Sebastian Dovey, fintech legal and business consultant Adrian Shedden, investment professional Pallavi Prasad, and Joseph Mariathasan, with global asset management expertise and a Partner at Pangea Finance Partners.
Moneyhub’s Open Finance platform opens up siloed financial services data and provides intelligence at a holistic level. Businesses powered by Moneyhub enable hyper-personalised engagement with clients, customers and employees.
Samantha Seaton, CEO of Moneyhub said: “It is a privilege to have Todd join the Moneyhub team. His impressive track record brings four decades of successful experience and leadership. We will benefit greatly from his guidance.”
R. Todd Ruppert said: “I have been fortunate to work with and for some truly innovative organizations. I am excited to add market leading Moneyhub to that list. Its advanced Open Finance platform enables any consumer facing business to become the gateway to every element of their customers financial life. I look forward to helping the dynamic and focused team at Moneyhub accelerate their exciting journey.”