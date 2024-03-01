Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Monetary Policy Strategy − Remarks By Huw Pill, Bank Of England, Chief Economist And Executive Director, Monetary Analysis, Given At Cardiff University Business School

In these remarks, Huw Pill discusses the design and performance of the strategy that has guided monetary policy decisions in the UK, over the past quarter century of inflation targeting and in the recent more challenging period of elevated inflation. He then gives his views on the current economic outlook, and its implications for monetary policy.

Monetary Policy Strategy - remarks by Huw Pill

Huw Pill

Chief Economist and Executive Director, Monetary Analysis

