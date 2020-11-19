Monetary Authority Of Singapore Unveils 2021 Year Of The Ox Chinese Almanac Coins

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today unveiled the 2021 Year of the Ox Almanac coins, the fifth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series [1] . The 10 versions of the collectible coins will be issued on 1 January 2021.
2021 Year of the Ox Coins
2 The 2021 coins feature the Ox against the backdrop of the rustic Coney Island Park , one of Singapore’s ecologically sustainable parks with rich biodiversity. The obverse of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2021.
3 The coins comprise different metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects. Special premium sets comprising various coin combinations will also be on sale. More details of the coins are in the Annex.
Sale of Coins
4 The coins will be sold by The Singapore Mint. Pre-orders can be placed with The Singapore Mint from 19 November to 20 December 2020. The coins will be allocated by balloting if oversubscribed.
- [1] The Series was launched in 2017 and a new coin will be issued each year over a span of 12 years to 2028. Each year’s issue depicts a zodiac animal in a park or natural landscape setting in Singapore.