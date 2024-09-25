Monetary Authority Of Singapore Establishes International Advisory Panel For Cyber And Technology Resilience

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced today the establishment of a Cyber and Technology Resilience Experts (CTREX) Panel. The Panel replaces MAS’ Cyber Security Advisory Panel , with an expanded mandate to cover technology resilience which, together with cybersecurity, significantly underpins the operational resilience of the financial sector.



2 The Panel will advise MAS on key emerging technology risks and threats facing the financial sector, and recommend strategies and measures to enhance the technology and cyber resilience of Singapore’s financial sector.



3 The Panel comprising 13 global industry thought leaders, experts and practitioners in both cybersecurity and technology resilience will convene for the inaugural meeting in mid-2025. Please see Annex for the full list of CTREX Panel members.



4 Mr Chia Der Jiun, Managing Director of MAS, said, “As financial institutions become increasingly reliant on technology to deliver services, it is critical for them to be able to maintain technology resilience and manage cyber risks well. We look forward to tapping on the CTREX Panel to provide global perspectives to MAS and the industry on building these important capabilities, as we continue to forge ahead on our digitalisation journey.”





****

[1]