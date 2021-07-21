Monetary Authority Of Singapore And Singapore FinTech Association Invite Entries For 2021 FinTech Awards

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) announced today the launch of the 2021 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) Global FinTech Awards (the Awards). The Awards recognise innovative FinTech solutions by FinTech companies, financial institutions and technology companies; as well as individuals and companies whose initiatives have contributed significantly to the FinTech ecosystem. The Awards, supported by PwC Singapore, brings together the FinTech Awards previously presented separately by MAS and SFA.
2 The theme for the 2021 Awards is “Emerging from a pandemic, the road to recovery”. As economies around the world look to recover and rebound from the impact of the pandemic, the Awards seek to recognise FinTech initiatives which have helped create new growth opportunities, transform industry practices and promoted financial inclusion amid challenging circumstances. There are a total of 12 award categories and winners of the awards will be announced at SFF 2021. Entries can be submitted based on the following categories:
|
MAS
For corporates
|
SFA
For individuals
For corporates
3 The Awards will be hosted entirely on API Exchange
4 Applications for the 2021 SFF Global FinTech Awards can be submitted here . The deadline for submission is 31 August 2021. Please refer to the Annex for details of the Awards.
- [1] APIX (www.apixplatform.com ) is a flagship product of the ASEAN Financial Innovation Network (AFIN), a not-for-profit entity formed by the MAS, the International Finance Corporation and the ASEAN Bankers Association. Its objective is to support financial innovation and inclusion around the world.